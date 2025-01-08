Malakai Black’s status with AEW uncertain

Jan 8, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Malakai Black’s status with AEW is uncertain, as there are indications he may be finishing up with the company. On Dynamite, Will Ospreay’s comments about Buddy Matthews stepping out of Black’s shadow sparked speculation. AEW sources believe Black might be done, but it’s unclear if he’ll appear on TV again. Reports mention contract options extending beyond 2025, with Tony Khan previously stating Black’s contract runs until 2027. However, no definitive details about his contract status have been confirmed. Black remains listed on AEW’s official website.

Source: Fightful

