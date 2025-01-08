Jake Roberts: “I had a pretty scary moment last week”

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts, who has been making occasional appearances for AEW, commented on recent health issues during his podcast…

“I’m doing a little bit better. I had a pretty scary moment last week. I got incredibly sick, and I wound up going to the hospital on Friday night. Don’t remember a damn thing. It’s pretty scary. Come to find out I had pneumonia, and that’s not a good thing for me. I already have COPD, and to get pneumonia, and that’s not a good thing for me. I already have COPD, and to get pneumonia is like you’re flirting with disaster there.

I was in the hospital for four days, and very grateful to find out that I’ve got a couple of issues and I did not know. One is I had blood on my urine, didn’t know that. Another thing is, apparently I’m leaking blood somewhere in my gut, and that’s causing my iron levels to be low. That’s not a good thing. Then to top it off, I got a problem with my ticker. But by going in, I caught it, and we got to go have a couple of procedures done, and it’ll be all hunky dory then. I’ve got this cough, but I’m doing better. It’s quite the surprise, man. Next thing I know, I’m waking up in a hospital. That was weird.”

