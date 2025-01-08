Hardy says he could have been bigger than Cena, WWE ID Official Showcase Match result (video)

Jan 8, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Jeff Hardy (via WFAA) believes he could’ve been bigger than John Cena if he lived life differently when he was younger

“The way I was living life in my 20’s and 30’s, if I was living life the way I’m living life now, oh my gosh, there’s no telling. I would probably be bigger than John Cena today. I was born with such a gift to be a pro wrestler. It just felt so natural, like I was totally created to do this thing”

– Timothy Thatcher defeats Aaron Rourke in a WWE ID Official Showcase Match at Beyond Wrestling.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Christy Hemme

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal