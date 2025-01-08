Hardy says he could have been bigger than Cena, WWE ID Official Showcase Match result (video)

– Jeff Hardy (via WFAA) believes he could’ve been bigger than John Cena if he lived life differently when he was younger

“The way I was living life in my 20’s and 30’s, if I was living life the way I’m living life now, oh my gosh, there’s no telling. I would probably be bigger than John Cena today. I was born with such a gift to be a pro wrestler. It just felt so natural, like I was totally created to do this thing”

– Timothy Thatcher defeats Aaron Rourke in a WWE ID Official Showcase Match at Beyond Wrestling.

For the first time, here is a complete #WWEID Official Showcase Match on X…. Timothy Thatcher vs. Aaron Rourke Thanks to @beyondwrestling pic.twitter.com/x5ZhYqh9j9 — WWE ID (@WWEID) January 9, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

