Fred Ottman hospitalized

Book Pro Wrestlers

A Message from Fred Ottman (the former Tugboat and Typhoon)

This morning, Fred Ottman, a cherished member of our Book Pro Wrestlers family, shared an update that he wanted us to pass along to his fans and friends. Fred has been in the hospital for the past week, dealing with a couple of infections. While the news might be concerning, Fred wants everyone to know that he’s in great hands and remains as optimistic as ever.

By his side throughout this journey is his incredible wife, Sheila, who has been his rock, ensuring he’s getting the best care possible. Fred spoke warmly about Sheila’s unwavering support, and we couldn’t agree more—she is truly extraordinary in her dedication. Along with the talented medical staff, Fred is surrounded by a team that is making his recovery a priority.

Fred’s absence online hasn’t gone unnoticed—he’s such a vibrant presence in the wrestling community, both in the ring and in your hearts. He asked us to thank everyone for their continued support and to encourage you to keep him and Sheila in your prayers as he focuses on getting better.

Fred, we’re with you every step of the way. You’ve overcome challenges before, and we know you’ll power through this one too. From all of us at Book Pro Wrestlers, we send you and Sheila love, strength, and positive energy.

Feel free to drop your messages of encouragement here—we know Fred and Sheila would love to hear from you.

