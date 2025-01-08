Corey Graves returns to NXT commentary

Corey Graves is back where it all started for him: NXT.

Graves returned to the brand last night at the New Year’s Evil show on CW, joining Vic Joseph and Booker T in a three-man commentary team.

Up until last week, Graves was doing Smackdown commentary with Michael Cole but Cole has moved to Raw with Pat McAfee while Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett have moved to Smackdown.

Graves was an NXT wrestler before a career-ending injury forced him to take on a new role with the company. He started commentary in 2014 before he moved to the main roster three years later.

With NXT now on network television and on Netflix everywhere else in the world, there will be a bigger effort in trying to present the brand as more than just a developmental property.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

