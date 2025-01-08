A wrestling couple break up, Update on JoJo Offerman working for AEW

– Harley Cameron and former WWE Superstar Xyon Quinn have split up. Cameron revealed during a virtual signing for Highspots that the two have ended their relationship on good terms.

She said, “My ex-husband… My ex-partner. It’s okay, it’s okay. Wish him well, nothing bad to say, but yes, that is a closed chapter of my life.”

The couple got engaged in August of 2018. Quinn was released from WWE in April of last year.

– Jojo Offerman appeared as a ring announcer for a dark match before the January 4 episode of AEW Collision. Sources within AEW indicated she is expected to have a continued role with the company, though specific details about her role or timeline were not provided.

Source: Fightful

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

