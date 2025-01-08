1/8/25 AEW Dynamite Coverage

Location: Clarksville, Tennessee

Venue: F&M Bank Arena

Commentary Team: Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, and Matt Menard

—

Match 1 – Singles Match

Buddy Matthews vs. Will Ospreay

They lock up, and then exchange wrist-locks. Ospreay sends Matthews off the ropes, but Matthews drops him with a shoulder tackle. Ospreay comes back for a shoulder tackle of his own, but Matthews takes him down again. Matthews picks Ospreay up, but Ospreay gets free and goes for the Os-cutter. Matthews catches him, but Ospreay gets a back-slide for a two count. They lock up again and Matthews backs Ospreay into the corner. Ospreay comes back with a few chops, and then Matthews delivers one of his own. Ospreay sends Matthews to the apron and charges, but Matthews dodges and delivers a low dropkick. Matthews runs the ropes, but Ospreay gets back into the ring and sends him to the floor with a hurricanrana. Ospreay dives onto Matthews and gets him back into the ring, but Matthews counters with a snapmare. Matthews kicks Ospreay in the back and delivers a running knee. Matthews goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out at two. Matthews applies a headlock, but Ospreay gets free and they both go for a cross-body and collide in the ring. Matthews sends Ospreay off the ropes, but Ospreay comes back with a kick to the head.

Ospreay delivers a springboard elbow strike and goes for the cover, but Matthews kicks out at two. Matthews kicks Ospreay in the face and goes up top, but Ospreay cuts him off and goes for a kick. Matthews dodges and delivers a knee strike in the corner. Matthews follows with a back-breaker and sends Ospreay to the floor. Matthews sends Ospreay into the commentary table with a dive and gets him back into the ring. Matthews delivers a meteora from the tope and goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out at two. Matthews goes for a pump-handle slam on the apron, but Ospreay gets free and they exchange shots and kicks. Ospreay goes for the Os-cutter on the apron, but Matthews catches him and throws him into the commentary table. Matthews puts Ospreay in the chair by the barricade, and then delivers a running kick. Matthews goes for another, but Ospreay counters with a superkick and delivers the Os-cutter from the barricade. Matthews gets back into the ring at the nine count, but Ospreay delivers a springboard dropkicks. Ospreay delivers another Os-cutter and goes for the cover, but Matthews kicks out at two.

Ospreay goes for the Hidden Blade, but Matthews ducks and delivers a knee strike. Ospreay comes back with an elbow strike and goes for the cover, but Matthews kicks out at two. Ospreay sets up for the Storm Breaker, and then kicks Matthews in the head a few times. Ospreay delivers a few shots, but Matthews comes back with some of his own. Matthews runs the ropes, but Ospreay counters with an enzuigiri. Ospreay goes for another Os-cutter, but Matthews catches him and delivers a shot to his head. Matthews delivers a running stomp and goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out at two. Ospreay comes back with a Styles Clash and goes for the cover, but Matthews kicks out at two this time. Ospreay delivers the Hidden Blade and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Will Ospreay

-After the match, Ospreay tells the crowd to give it up for Matthews. Ospreay says Matthews and Brody King don’t need to be following a leader, because they can do it by themselves. Ospreay says he can see gold in their future and then says if Matthews ever needs a guy in his corner, he is his guy. They shake hands, and Ospreay leaves the ring.

—

Footage of various AEW stars wrestling at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 and NJPW Wrestle Dynasty this past weekend airs.

—

The AEW World Tag Team Champions, Private Party, make their way to the stage for a victory celebration. Zay says they made history by winning the first-ever tag title match shown on MAX and TNT. Zay says they need to celebrate, but they are interrupted by The Hurt Syndicate. MVP says they like to party and have a good time, and then says they should raise a toast to Private Party. MVP leads the toast for Private Party, and then Lashley finishes the toast by saying they are coming for the titles.

—

Match 2 – Singles Match

Bobby Lashley (w/MVP and Shelton Benjamin) vs. Mark Briscoe

Briscoe delivers a few quick chops and shots, but Lashley drops him with a pair of flatliners. Lashley slams Briscoe a few times and goes for the cover, but Briscoe kicks out at two. Briscoe comes back with a shot and goes up top, but Lashley catches him and suplexes him to the outside. Lashley runs over Briscoe with a shoulder tackle, and then delivers another suplex as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Briscoe comes off the ropes with a shot and follows with a series of chops. Lashley comes back and sends Briscoe to the apron. Lashley delivers a cross-chop and sends Briscoe to the floor with another shot. Lashley looks under the ring, but Briscoe hits him with a chair. Briscoe sets the chair up in the ring, and then uses it to dive onto Lashley. Briscoe gouges Lashley’s face, and then bites him before slamming him into the ring post. Briscoe flips onto Lashley from the top rope and gets him back into the ring. Briscoe delivers a low clotheslines and follows with the Froggy Bow. Briscoe goes for the cover, but Lashley kicks out at one. Lashley comes back with a back elbow, and then kicks Briscoe in the face. Lashley dodges a corner clothesline and delivers a Spear. Lashley slams Briscoe down, and then applies the Hurt Lock for the win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

-After the match, Lashley keeps the hold applied, and then Shelton Benjamin delivers shots to Briscoe. Private Party hit the ring with chairs, but MVP gets Benjamin and MVP to back down and leave the ring.

—

Match 3 – #1 Contender’s (AEW World Championship) Casino Gauntlet Match

Adam Cole vs. Adam Page vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Jay White vs. Jeff Jarrett vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Lance Archer vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricochet vs. Roderick Strong vs. Wheeler Yuta

Page and Whire exchange shots and Page takes him to the corner. Page delivers a few stomps, but White comes back with chops. White applies a side-headlock, but Page takes him down and gets a one count. White coems back with an inside cradle for a two count, but Page comes right back and goes for the Buckshot Lariat. White counters and goes for the Bladerunners, but Page rolls through and goes for Deadeye. White counters out again, and then White slams Page down as Wheeler Yuta enters the match. White immediately drops Yuta with a Bladerunner and goes for the cover, but Page breaks it up. Page stomps on White, but White comes back with a few shots. White comes off the ropes, but Page catches him and delivers a fall-away slam. Page delivers corner clotheslines, but White comes back with a chop. Page gets White on the apron and guillotines him over the top rope. Page goes for a leaping lariat, but White ducks and Page connects with Yuta. Page sends White to the floor, as well, as Ricochet enters the match. Yuta goes after Page, but Page sends him right back to the floor. Ricochet delivers a springbaord elbow to Page, and then takes White out with a dive. Ricochet drops Page with a cross-body, and connects with a springboard moonsault press for a two count as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, all four guys are in the ring, but Page and White send Yuta and Ricochet to the floor as Adam Cole enters the match. Cole delivers a superkick to White, and then an enzuigiri to Page. Cole superkicks Yuta, and then delivers one to Ricochet as well. Cole delivers the Panamra Sunrise to Ricochet and goes for the cover, but Ricochet kicks out at two as Daniel Garcia enters the match. Cole and Garcia exchange shots, and then Garcia delivers a neck-breaker. Garcia delivers right hands in the corner, but White interrupts. Garcia gets him in the corner as well, and then gets Page in the corner and delivers right hands to all three of them. Yuta gets into the ring and slaps Garcia in the face. They exchange slaps and chops, and then Yuta pokes Garcia in the eye. Ricochet delivers a shot to Garcia, and then he and Yuta toss Garcia to the floor as Powerhouse Hobbs enters the match. Hobbs immediately sends Ricochet to the floor, and then suplexes Yuta in the ring. Hobbs suplexes Cole, and then White as well. Page delivers shots to Hobbs and goes for a corner clothesline, but Hobbs catches him and suplexes him as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hobbs drops Ricochet with a clothesline. White comes back into the ring with clothesline, but Hobbs isn’t fazed and slams White down. Hobbs charges, but White dropkicks him into the corner as Roderick Strong enters the match. Strong delivers back-breakers to White and Page, but Ricochet delivers a few quick kicks to take him down. Cole, Strong, and Garcia come back to triple-team Ricochet, but then Hobbs drops Garcia and Cole with a double clothesline. Strong drops Hobbs with a running knee strike, and then Page drops Strong with a discus lariat. Ricochet takes Page down, and then White takes Ricochet down. White goes for the Bladerunner, but Yuta delivers a low-blow to White as Lance Archer enters the match. Archer chokeslams Yuta on the apron, and then chokeslams White in the ring. Archer kicks Cole in the face and chokeslams Strong on top of him. Archer chokeslams Garcia into the turnbuckles, and then tosses Ricochet across the ring. Hobbs throws Ricochet back toward Archer, and then Archer throws him back toward Hobbs. Hobbs drops Archer with a powerslam, but Archer comes back with a side slam.

Archer and Hobbs exchange shots as Kyle O’Reilly enters the match. O’Reilly and Strong double-team Ricochet, and then they triple-team Page along with Cole. Hobbs tries to fight back, but they triple-team him. Garcia jumps on Hobbs’s back, but Hobbs slams him down. Cole, Strong, and O’Reilly triple-team Hobbs again as Jeff Jarrett enters the match. Yuta ttacks Jarrett during his entrance and delivers shots all the way up the entance way and into the backstage area. Archer and Hobbs come back into the ring and Archer delivers a splash in the corner. Archer goes for the Blackoiut, but Hobbs powers out and clotheslines Archer to the floor. O’Reilly cho-blocks Hobbs’s knee, but Hobbs comes back and delivers a spine-buster to O’Reilly for the pin fall.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

-After the match, Renee Paquette interviews Hobbs. Hobbs says Jon Moxley was the one who brought him to AEW, but he plans on shocking the world next week. Hobbs says he will make Moxley his bitch. Hobbs walks up the entrance way, but Jarrett comes back out and shakes his hand before heading to the ring.

—

The video package for the ongoing feud between Christian Cage and Hook airs. They will go one-on-one on next week’s Dynamite.

—

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

