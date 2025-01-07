WWE NXT, 1/7/25, NEW YEARS EVIL!

Join us tonight for ongoing coverage from NXT, New Years Evil. As announced the card is packed, but The Rock will make an appearance on NXT. Vic Joseph and Booker T will be on the call. Coverage begins at 8pm Eastern.

Tonight’s promoted card:

* The Rock will appear live

* NXT Title: Trick Williams (c) vs. Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe

* NXT Women’s Title: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Giulia

* NXT Heritage Cup Sudden Death: Lexis King vs. (C) Charlie Dempsey

* Fatal Influence vs. Shotzi, Tatum Paxley, and Gigi Dolin

* NXT Women’s North American Title Eliminator: Cora Jade vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan

The Rock opens the show getting out of his truck with the People’s Championship Belt on his shoulder. We cut the announce team and Corey Graves joins the crew.

Match 1. NXT Womens Champion, Roxanne Perez VS Giulia

The two trade submissions and pinning combinations to start the match. Giulia delivers a missile drop kick and Roxanne bails to the floor. Giulia gets caught by Perez getting back in and Perez goes to work on the arm. We go to break. Once back the two trade blows. Perez goes to the air to the floor. Back in the ring, Giulia catches her off the top and double underhooks her. Perez locks on a STF. She misses a pop rocks, but dropkicks her to the floor. Giulia drives Perez onto the floor with slam. Cora Jade interferes on the outside. Back in the ring, Perez locks on an arm bar after a pop rocks. High knee by Giulia and northern lights bomb and it is over.

Winner and NEW NXT Womens Champion, Giulia

Eddie Thorpe is shown, apparently he was attacked. Nobody believes him. We get a flashback to Ethan Page attacking Je’Von Evans for trying to help him. Evans gives an update his jaw is wired shut. He vows revenge.

Match 2. NXT Women’s North American Title Eliminator: Cora Jade vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan

Jade and Jordan go at each other right away. Vaquer gets a roll up, Jade breaks it up. Vaguer is the crowd favorite and she does the face plant scissor move on Jade. Vice is booed for breaking it up. Jordan and Jade double clothesline each other. Jordan dives on Vice on the floor. Jade then dives on Jordan. Back from break, Vaquer is grabbed by the back of the hair by Jordan. Vaquer isn’t amused and leg whips her. Vice uses her martial arts background to deliver a series of kicks to Jordan. Jade is dumped by Vice, who is then dropkicked by Vaquer. She then dives on everyone but Jordan on the floor. Jordan then moonsaults everyone. Vaquer and Jordan end up in the ring. They end up trading pin attempts. Vice and Jordan then go at it as Jade dumps Steph. Jordan misses a dive off the top. Vaquer gets the win after STV on Jordan.

Winner and #1 contender to the North American Championship, Stephanie Vaquer.

Ava is asked about Eddie Thorpe and she knows he is faking. Oba Femi walks up and says he isn’t pretending. He did it to him. Ava says Thorpe is still going to compete.

Match 3. Fatal Attraction, NXT North American Champion, Fallon Henley, Jacy Jane and Jasmine Nyx VS Shotzi, Tatum Paxley, and Gigi Dolin

Fatal Influence attack before the bell, but Paxley recovers and goes to work on Jane. Nyx tags in and knees Paxley in the face. Nolan tags in and Shotzi right after. They triple team Nyx. Henley tags in and she is rocked by Shotzi. Blackheart then suplexes her into the buckle. Henley counters with a knee and twisting neckbreaker for a two count. All 6 women enter. Shotzi misses Henley on a dive to the floor. Dolan runs to Shotzi to make sure she is alright. Jane dives on her. Paxley is taken out by Henley. We go to break with everyone down. Jane and Paxley are in the ring, Paxley lands a suplex and tags in Gigi. She goes right for Jane and connects with a series of lariats. Nyx makes the save. Shotzi reenters and they hit a belly to belly/ neckbreaker combo. Gigi goes to the top with Paxley and they dive on Jane and Nyx on the floor. Shotzi goes off the top on Henley and it is over.

Winners, Paxley, Gigi and Shotzi

They celebrate post match. Ava and Ethan Page are seen together. Ava is not pleased with Page at all. Page talks down to Ava and her dad, The Rock walks up. The Rock introduces himself and says payback is going to be a bitch and Ava is the Final Boss on NXT. Ava then talks to her dad and gives him some advice on how to interact with the NXT crowd.

Match 4. Heritage Cup Sudden Death Match, Lexis King VS (C) Charlie Dempsey (with NQCC)

Dempsey and King start the match scientifically. They trade armbars, armdrags, and takedowns. Dempsey settles in on a surfboard on King. King stands out of it, but the continue to reverse arm bars and twists. Dempsey lands a few knees to the mid section. King rolls up Dempsey for a two count. Graves pleads to King to break the rules. Dempsey goes to the European uppercuts. King dropkicks Dempsey to the floor and dives on him. The two end up back mid ring. The physicality picks up as they trade blows strong style. King gets the advantage with a chop into a northern lights. Dempsey counters with a reverse armbar. King drives his shoulder into the corner and powerslams Dempsey. King then crossbody’s Dempsey, who floats into another armbar. King counters with a powerbomb. Dempsey loses it and he starts throwing straight rights repeatedly. Dempsey throws King to the buckle, King stumbles and they bump heads. They cross the ropes and King accidentally headbutts Dempsey in the crotch, when Dempsey tries a leapfrog. King lands a coronation and it is over.

Winner and New Heritage Cup Champion, Lexis King

