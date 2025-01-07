Video: John Cena comments after Raw

John Cena is out first in the press box. He comments on Cody Rhodes “finishing his story”. He moves onto what motivates him to win the Royal Rumble, as it’s his last he hopes he can muster some extra strength.

When asked if we’ll see his characters throughout his career once again on the screen, Cena says “never say never but there are elements of my character going to be spread over this run”

Time for one more question and Cena is asked what advice he would give his younger self. He wouldn’t change anything apart from maybe throwing some money into BitCoin.

Bonus question and John is asked about his perspective for this last run and if it a legit retirement, he says “yes, it is real. I will give you everything I have. Problem is, I don’t know what that looks like”

Who has earned a match with JOHN CENA? Let us know! pic.twitter.com/V6NE00p6pl — WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2025

Predictions for JOHN CENA in 2025 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/YjGgIqXwyH — WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2025

