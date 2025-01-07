Roman Reigns asked about a potential match with The Rock

Roman Reigns is taking some questions from the press, he says it’s a great honor to represent his family and how good they are at the craft of wrestling, it was great to do that with Dwane.

When asked who he thinks is the best, he says he doesn’t think about that sort of thing, it’s opinion based. But facts don’t lie.

When asked about a potential match with The Rock, he says “we just going to let the internet do its thing.”

His shoes were a tribute to Kobe Bryan as he had huge respect to him and plans to donate the money of a potential auction sale to a local children’s hospital.

The Wise Man and Roman Reigns expect the support of the fans and Netflix throughout 2025 and demands Roman Reigns wins an Emmy, there is no excuse.

