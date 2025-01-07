Ripley: “beating Liv meant everything to me”

Rhea Ripley is out answering questions and open with how much beating Liv Morgan means to her, she says “this ended tonight, beating Liv meant everything to me.”

When asked about that moment with Undertaker, she says it was special. She’s been part of so many special moments from Orton’s comeback to Punk’s return.

She knows she has a target on her back and whoever is next can come and take her title.

She closes by saying every single women in the roster deserves a championship, they just have to take the opportunity for themselves.

