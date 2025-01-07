Report on Becky Lynch’s WWE status, Missy Hyatt/MJF note

– BodySlam reported that Becky Lynch, who is in Los Angeles, was originally scheduled to be involved following Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan, but that plan was nixed in favor of The Undertaker having a brief moment with Ripley.

Despite this, Haynes did say that, though she didn’t return tonight, Lynch will return very soon and when she does, her direction for WrestleMania will be clear.

– Missy Hyatt stated that while the Samoan wrestlers debate over their tribal chief, the Jewish wrestling community has named MJF as their “Jewish tribal chief,” with her taking on the role of “wise woman.”

While all of the Samoans are still arguing who is the real tribal chief, us jews in wrestling have appointed @The_MJF as our Jewish tribal chief. I got appointed as the wise woman. pic.twitter.com/wqm8h8O8XV — Missy Hyatt (@missyhyatt) January 7, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

