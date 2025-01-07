Report on Becky Lynch’s WWE status, Missy Hyatt/MJF note

Jan 7, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– BodySlam reported that Becky Lynch, who is in Los Angeles, was originally scheduled to be involved following Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan, but that plan was nixed in favor of The Undertaker having a brief moment with Ripley.

Despite this, Haynes did say that, though she didn’t return tonight, Lynch will return very soon and when she does, her direction for WrestleMania will be clear.

– Missy Hyatt stated that while the Samoan wrestlers debate over their tribal chief, the Jewish wrestling community has named MJF as their “Jewish tribal chief,” with her taking on the role of “wise woman.”

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Anna Jay

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal