News and notes from Triple H’s post Raw presser

Triple H closes the Press Conference thanking the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. and Netflix as well as their representatives.

Hunter goes onto say that 17,514 sets the new arena gate record shattering the previous and easily viewership numbers look positive on Netflix side.

“The Sky is the Limit with Netflix”

He goes onto run down the show, moment for moment. Tonight was incredible not just for WWE but for the Industry as a whole. An incredible buzz and goes into once again saying that tonight felt like Wrestlemania.

He thanks Jey uso for “Just Saying No”

With that he opens it up to questions.

First question is on the new changes with Netflix.

Triple H goes onto say that there’s more flexibility with commercial breaks. It was a lot stricter with USA and is more manageable under Netflix as well as meaningful content airing for those with no commercials.

How do you maintain this vibe going forward?

Hunter seems to snub the question saying you just do, you treat everything as a stand alone event as well as breadcrumbs for next week, next week will be more of an episodic feel.

“How do we make it better, we all work our a** off”

Can you go into detail on Travis Scott’s further involvement in WWE?

“We’ll have some announcements out soon, it’s all up in the air. He’s excited, we’re excited and any time you get to work with an artist like that, its so cool”

How long did the Cold opening process take and who was it for?

Hunter goes onto comment how tonight was for everybody. There’s something for everybody. He wanted to give everyone a bit of everything, from the past to the present. It took months of work and the piece of art they created was emotional for everyone.

“We’re an art form, that captures people’s emotions. We are what you love”

Where there any pressure on the experience for tonight? What is the benchmark going forward?

He goes into say there’s always pressure, there has to be give and take creatively. Raw will be on every week so you want to spread out your excitement and experiences week to week

“If you’re not nervous, let’s have a talk. Maybe it’s time to move on”

Triple H closes by saying he will be happy if Netflix are happy, we need time to establish goals.

Bonus question, Did tonight live up to your expectations?

“It’s funny how your expectations change over time…I felt like watching it tonight though I wanted to be a fan. I really enjoyed the show..you had all these things, past and new.. great crowd, sold out building. Everyone’s here to make this product great and are willing to participate in that week after week.”

He goes onto talk about all the new tech tonight. Some didn’t make the final cut. Triple H finishes by say it’s all for the fans.

