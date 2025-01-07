Jey Uso declares himself for the Royal Rumble, Bella Twins tease, screenshot for the new video game

– After Raw, The Bella Twins teased making their return to WWE soon after appearing at RAW’s debut on Netflix

“Will we ever see the Bella twins back? Good question. We just may be here looking at the competition, so stay tuned…”

– The first screenshot for WWE 2K25 featuring Cody Rhodes

– Also after Raw, Jey Uso let everybody know he has the greatest entrance of all time. He appreciates Travis Scott and the fans and declares himself for the Royal Rumble.

“This was a Monday Night Wrestlemania”

