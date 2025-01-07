Hogan reacts to his negative reaction on Raw, wrestling couple celebrate anniversary, more

– According to a report by Chris Featherstone, he was informed by sources that Hulk Hogan believes the negative reaction was due to political differences, claiming he stands for values the crowd didn’t agree with, saying, “he stood for what they didn’t stand for.”

It was reported that Hogan wasn’t surprised by the reaction, as he “thought it was going to be 50/50” heading into a city like Los Angeles.

– Sportscaster Kay Adams (via Up & Adams) says nobody is better than wrestling fans after attending RAW’s Netflix debut:

“I have to say wrestling fans are the most welcoming sports fanbase ever. I felt so welcomed by the wrestling community. It’s such a beautiful thing and all I heard was “Welcome!”. Nobody made me feel stupid for not knowing anything.”

– Congratulations to Frankie Kazarian and TNA hall of famer Tracy Brooks…

The best 15 years of my life. I am a blessed man beyond words. Happy anniversary @TheTraciBrooks pic.twitter.com/nA1xzUCkpe — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) January 7, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

