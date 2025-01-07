1/3/25 WWE Smackdown Viewership

The January 3rd 2025 edition of Friday Night Smackdown, which was the first three-hour show on USA Network, drew 1.528 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demo. By comparison, last week’s episode drew 1.436 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com noted the following about the numbers…

“Smackdown was #2 on cable in primetime in P18-49. The Mayo Bowl game on ESPN, Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech, was #1 with a 0.65 P18-49 rating and 3,384,000 viewers. College basketball on Fox, with Michigan State vs. Ohio State averaged a 0.20 P18-49 rating and 1,135,000 viewers, in Smackdown’s former slot.”

