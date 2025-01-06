WWE Raw Results 1/6/25

WWE begins the “Netflix Era” tonight.

WWE Raw airs live this evening, Monday, January 6, 2025, at 8/7c on Netflix from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

On tap for tonight’s show is Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat, CM Punk vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso, as well as appearances by The Rock, Logan Paul and the start of “The Last Time Is Now” farewell tour for WWE legend John Cena.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, January 6, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-11:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – JANUARY 6, 2025

Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest WWE Raw on Netflix results coverage from Inglewood, CA.

