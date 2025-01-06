WWE officially confirms next year’s Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, possible Wrestlemania match

– With the news emerging of a potential Undisputed WWE Championship clash between John Cena and Cody Rhodes, questions have been asked over the status of the World Heavyweight Championship, currently held by Gunther on Monday Night RAW. On X, Ibou of WrestlePurists replied to a post asking who would be facing Gunther, saying simply ‘Seth Rollins‘. The WrestlePurists X account followed this up with a clarifying post, stating that the current plan for WrestleMania 41 seems to be Gunther vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins is set to face CM Punk in a long-awaited singles match on RAW’s premiere on Netflix on January 6.

– WWE has officially announced that the 2026 Royal Rumble will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE has announced that for the first time ever, the #RoyalRumble will take place outside North America when it heads to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in January 2026! MORE INFO: https://t.co/Mu6thsow3p — WWE (@WWE) January 6, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

