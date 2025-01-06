WWE announces partnership with Hulk Hogan’s ‘Real American Beer’

WWE announces via a new press release today that they have signed a multi-year partnership with Hulk Hogan’s ‘Real American Beer’.

‘Real American Beer’ branding will be showcased within WWE’s weekly flagship program Monday Night RAW as well as other key assets, and will receive ring mat corner branding during every episode of RAW On Netflix.

BIG NEWS, BROTHER! We’re officially part of the WWE family. For the first time ever, WWE RAW goes global on Netflix, and Real American Beer will be right there for every leg drop, body slam and high-flying moment. Stay tuned for more on this epic partnership! @WWE @netflix… pic.twitter.com/XhxO4w3Emo — Real American Beer (@realamerbeer) January 6, 2025

