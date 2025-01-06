WWE announces partnership with Hulk Hogan’s ‘Real American Beer’

Jan 6, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE announces via a new press release today that they have signed a multi-year partnership with Hulk Hogan’s ‘Real American Beer’.

‘Real American Beer’ branding will be showcased within WWE’s weekly flagship program Monday Night RAW as well as other key assets, and will receive ring mat corner branding during every episode of RAW On Netflix.

  1. Kony Than says:
    January 6, 2025 at 10:16 am

    mega cringe

