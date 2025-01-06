Video: The Rock returns to Raw

The Rock returns after and arrives to a deafening crowd. Tonight The Rock says tonight this is the largest arena gate in the history of the WWE. Which means finally the WWE has come back to Netflix. (He’s just playing) Finally The Rock has come back to Los Angeles.

The Rock thanked Cody Rhodes for everything he’s done and then told him to tell Mama Rhodes hello. Then The Rock said he wanted to acknowledge one other man his cousin Roman Reigns. The Rock says Roman is the original Tribal Chief and as one of the high chiefs he will be watching with the world during Tribal Combat coming up next.

The Rock leaves to an amazing electrifying crowd who helps him with his exit – If ya smell what The Rock is cooking. Prior to leaving the arena The Rock went to Cody Rhodes sitting in the crowd and they hugged! It looks like they’ve made up!!

