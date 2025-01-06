Tony Schiavone responds to NJPW’s Chris Charlton, update on Charlton’s suspension

– Tony Schiavone posted the following via X, then deleted it.

– Chris Charlton’s suspension from New Japan Pro Wrestling for anti-AEW remarks on air is for 2 months, reports Fightful Select.

There were people on both sides of the coin backstage praising him, but others that thought the comments about AEW/Tony Khan were out of line.

NJPW’s claim is that AEW and Tony Khan did not have any input on the suspension, but All Elite Wrestling officials were not happy about Charlton’s comments.

