International audiences will not have any commercial breaks for Raw on Netflix

Jan 6, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– VP and line producer at WWE, Brian Fadem, confirms that international audiences will not have any commercial breaks for WWE on Netflix.

“While you might go to commercials if you’re in Texas, if you’re in Italy you’re going to see us continue content. You’re going to see the continuation of a match. You’re going to see exclusive interviews with our talent. You might see an exclusive package that will only be viewed on that international level.”

(via @SBJ)

