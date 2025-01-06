Disappointment in attendance for Wrestle Dynasty and Wrestle Kingdom

Takaaki Kidani, the CEO of Bushiroad which is the parent company of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, expressed disappointment with the attendance for both Wrestle Kingdom 19 and the Wrestle Dynasty pay-per-views over the weekend.

Wrestle Dynasty was the NJPW version of the Forbidden Door, with AEW, ROH, CMLL, and Stardom all participating.

The Wrestle Kingdom 19 show from the Tokyo Dome on January 4 attracted 24,107 fans while the Wrestle Dynasty show the following day on January 5 from the same location did 16,300 in an arena which holds around 55,000.

The majority of the first riser seats were all empty for Wrestle Dynasty, a big disappointment since it featured the return of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to Japan and the first match of Mercedes Mone in the famous Tokyo Dome.

Kidani told Tokyo Sports that next year they hope to attract 40,000 people for Wrestle Kingdom.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

