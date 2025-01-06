CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins update

– Fightful reports CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins is listed as the main event in the first rundowns of the Netflix RAW premiere.

– CM Punk described his issues with Seth Rollins as “one of those Hogan-Savage deals,” comparing their rivalry to the legendary feud between Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage.

He emphasized the longevity of their animosity, stating, “It’s gonna just go on for as long as the beef has already been festering.” Punk highlighted that this feud has been building for over a decade, adding, “10-plus years… this one’s gonna fester for a while.”

(Source: Nightcap)

