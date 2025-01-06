Updated: Charlton placed on a indefinite hiatus, AEW posts new Storm video, Willow Nightingale note
– During the Wrestle Dynasty post conference, Willow Nightingale reflected on her long-held desire to wrestle in the Tokyo Dome, which stemmed from her admiration for the AJW joshis, yet her memory of the experience is overshadowed by her loss.
– Chris Charlton is on an indefinite hiatus from NJPW commentary due to his anti-AEW comments during the Wrestle Dynasty show.
