Cena arrives on Raw, says he is going to win the Royal Rumble

John Cena thanks Netflix for giving the world the experience of watching WWE RAW!! John says he could not think of a better place to start his farewell tour than Los Angeles CA. Cena says LA is where the prototype was born and where he won his first championship. Cena says this year is about making moments. Who will he face at Wrestlemania, who will be his last match ever. When will John Cena break the record and become a 17 time World Champion?

At first, Cena tells everyone that he doesn’t see that happening….but it ends with John telling the world that he not only plans to be in The Royal Rumble…….Cena says he’s going to win The Royal Rumble.

“I’m not just going to the #RoyalRumble, I’m going to WIN THE ROYAL RUMBLE!”#RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/zIuGV22kgm — WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2025

Who will have the honor of facing JOHN CENA this year? #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/Pbjf3Blh5f — WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2025

JOHN CENA will be competing in the 2025 Men's #RoyalRumble Match! SEE @JohnCena's final ROYAL RUMBLE

INDIANAPOLIS

️ https://t.co/MlJix5Y1R6 pic.twitter.com/RfEhcjUeos — WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2025

