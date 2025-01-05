Zack Sabre Jr. retains the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at Wrestle Dynasty

Jan 5, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Zack Sabre Jr beats Ricochet to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Title

After the match ZSJ grabs a mic and declares that the future is looking bright and 2025 will belong to TMDK

