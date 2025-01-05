Zack Sabre Jr. retains the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at Wrestle Dynasty
Zack Sabre Jr beats Ricochet to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Title
After the match ZSJ grabs a mic and declares that the future is looking bright and 2025 will belong to TMDK
#andSTILL
Zack Sabre Jr. successfully defended the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in two grueling main event battles against Shota Umino and Ricochet this weekend!#njwk19 report:https://t.co/d6AAdE0vgr#njwd report:https://t.co/GYvSBii8a6 pic.twitter.com/n7otKpyC05
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 5, 2025
️WRESTLE DYNASTY️
第10試合 IWGP世界ヘビー級選手権試合‼️
登録・視聴はこちらから ⇒ https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #AEW #njpwworld #njWD pic.twitter.com/lz6YoDIrwR
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) January 5, 2025