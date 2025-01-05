Zack Sabre Jr. retains the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at Wrestle Dynasty

Zack Sabre Jr beats Ricochet to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Title

After the match ZSJ grabs a mic and declares that the future is looking bright and 2025 will belong to TMDK

#andSTILL

Zack Sabre Jr. successfully defended the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in two grueling main event battles against Shota Umino and Ricochet this weekend!#njwk19 report:https://t.co/d6AAdE0vgr#njwd report:https://t.co/GYvSBii8a6 pic.twitter.com/n7otKpyC05 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 5, 2025

