WWE News and Notes

– Per a Fightful Select report, WWE is considering bringing in Hulk Hogan to do some appearances.

– Triple H reiterates that Monday Night Raw will remain a PG/family friendly television program, despite moving to Netflix this Monday night, but, did make a point to say that WWE will “push the boundaries a bit more”, now that they are no longer tied to a cable network.

– When asked if WWE had seriously considered moving Raw off of Monday to a different night when the deal with Netflix was finalized, Triple H responded “Yes.”

(Source: ‘SI Media Pod’ w/ Jimmy Traina)

– WWE has cancelled their SmackDown LowDown show …

WWE personality Scott Stanford took to social media to make the announcement that it is over.

