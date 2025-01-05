Triple H on John Cena’s mindset, Samantha Irvin has no plans to return to ring announcing

– According to Triple H, John Cena’s mindset heading into his final run isn’t a focus on main eventing WrestleMania, or winning the World Title:

“John sort of has a mindset that he wants to go to all the places he went, sort of. Just to go there one more time and sort of say thank you. It’s not about, ‘I got to main event WrestleMania one more time, or I got to be the main event of this TV show, or I got to win the title again.’ It’s none of that. It’s one last loop. It’s one last tour that lasts a year.”

(source: SI Media Podcast)

– In a recent Twitter exchange, a fan expressed harsh criticism of Samantha Irvin’s announcing style, writing, “Please don’t ever return to announcing. I’m praying. I went back and watched Mania the other day and to be honest, I’d rather slice off my bollocks with a rusty bread knife than listen to your over-the-top, attention-seeking, growling nonsense ever again. Cheers. Irvin’s response? Surprisingly agreeable. She replied, “Don’t worry I won’t ring announce again. I agree with you fully. Except the attention-seeking part, I wasn’t comfortable with the attention hence why I am no longer there. Thank you for your tweet.

