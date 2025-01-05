The Rock confirms he will be at Raw on Netflix premiere tomorrow night

The Rock has confirmed that he will be showing up on Raw tomorrow night live from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood for the Netflix premiere.

In a post on Instagram, Johnson said that besides having his three daughters, his Samoan High Chief title, High Chief Seiuli, is one of the greatest honor of his life.

He said he made a commitment 20 years ago to his Highness High Chief Maleatoa Tunamafili II and to the people of Samoa to carry his Samoan, Polynesian, and Black culture around the world with great respect, pride, kindness, mana, humility, and warrior spirit.

The Rock noted that he can’t wait to soon return back home to Samoa, but, before that happens, there’s a stop that he needs to do.

“Until then, I’ll come back home to @WWE tomorrow night as we make history on @Netflix and begin a new and exciting era,” The Rock wrote. “Tomorrow night is dedicated to my grandfather, the High Chief Peter Maivia, my grandmother, Lia Maivia and my dad, Rocky “Soulman” Johnson and my ancestors who have ALL paved the way.”

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

