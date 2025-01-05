Mercedes Moné and The Sons of Texas comment after a successful night in Japan (videos)

– Mercedes Moné interviewed after winning another title at Wrestle Dynasty

NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, TBS Champion, AND NEW Undisputed British Women’s Champion @MercedesVarnado responds to her epic match at the Tokyo Dome at #WrestleDynasty against @wwr_stardom @we_are_stardom ’s Mina Shirakawa! #NJPW #NJWK19 pic.twitter.com/pSEp3qnn5T

– The Sons of Texas defeated House of Torture to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

The Sons of Texas @dustinrhodes and @sammyguevara retained the @ringofhonor World Tag Team Championships during #WrestleDynasty at the Tokyo Dome.

They reflect with @emilymaeheller on this moment & perhaps looking to return for IWGP tag gold… #NJWK19 #WrestleDynasty… pic.twitter.com/IKsKCD60Vt

