Mercedes Moné and The Sons of Texas comment after a successful night in Japan (videos)
– Mercedes Moné interviewed after winning another title at Wrestle Dynasty
NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, TBS Champion, AND NEW Undisputed British Women’s Champion @MercedesVarnado responds to her epic match at the Tokyo Dome at #WrestleDynasty against @wwr_stardom @we_are_stardom’s Mina Shirakawa! #NJPW #NJWK19 pic.twitter.com/pSEp3qnn5T
– The Sons of Texas defeated House of Torture to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles
The Sons of Texas @dustinrhodes and @sammyguevara retained the @ringofhonor World Tag Team Championships during #WrestleDynasty at the Tokyo Dome.
They reflect with @emilymaeheller on this moment & perhaps looking to return for IWGP tag gold… #NJWK19 #WrestleDynasty… pic.twitter.com/IKsKCD60Vt
