Updated: Matches announced for Raw on Netflix debut

– Jey Uso vs Drew McIntyre is official for RAW on Netflix tomorrow

– John Cena begins has final farewell tour is official for RAW

– Roman Reigns vs Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match to find out who the real Tribal Chief is

– Liv Morgan (C) vs Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Title

– The Rock has announced that he will be at the debut episode on Netflix.

– CM Punk vs Seth Rollins

All these years later and it still gets us hyped! See you Monday for #WWERaw on @netflix! #WWEOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/saYAFvWkWW — WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2025

