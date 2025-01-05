Updated: Matches announced for Raw on Netflix debut

Jan 5, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Jey Uso vs Drew McIntyre is official for RAW on Netflix tomorrow

– John Cena begins has final farewell tour is official for RAW

– Roman Reigns vs Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match to find out who the real Tribal Chief is

– Liv Morgan (C) vs Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Title

– The Rock has announced that he will be at the debut episode on Netflix.

– CM Punk vs Seth Rollins

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Rae Larson

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal