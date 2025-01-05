Updated: Matches announced for Raw on Netflix debut
– Jey Uso vs Drew McIntyre is official for RAW on Netflix tomorrow
– John Cena begins has final farewell tour is official for RAW
– Roman Reigns vs Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match to find out who the real Tribal Chief is
– Liv Morgan (C) vs Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Title
– The Rock has announced that he will be at the debut episode on Netflix.
– CM Punk vs Seth Rollins
