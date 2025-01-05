Kosei Fujita

Real Name: Kosei Fujita

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 187 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 14, 2002

Hometown: Niihama, Japan

Pro Debut: August 24, 2021

Trained By: NJPW Dojo

Finishing Move: Abandon Hope

– Prior to getting into pro wrestling, Fujita competed in amateur wrestling and would become a regional champion as a 17-year old

– Fujita entered the New Japan Dojo in April 2021

– Fujita made his in-ring debut on August 24, 2021, fighting fellow dojo rookie Ryohei Oiwa to a time-limit draw

– On the Wrestle Kingdom 16 Yokohama pre-show, Fujita fought Yasutaka Yano to a time-limit draw

– Fujita won his first match on April 3, 2022, teaming with Yuji Nagata to defeat Yuto Nakashima & Tiger Mask. He would win his first singles match two weeks later, defeating All Japan’s Ryo Inoue

– On January 5, 2023, Fujita joined the TMDK stable

– On the Wrestle Kingdom 17 Yokohama pre-show, Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa defeated Taishi Ozawa & Yasutaka Yano

– At TAMASHII VIII, TMDK (Fujita & Robbie Eagles) defeated The Natural Classics (Stevie & Tome Filip)

– At New Year Dash 2024, TMDK (Fujita, Zack Sabre Jr, Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste) defeated Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii

– At Sakura Genesis 2024, TMDK (Fujita & Sabre) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi & El Desperado

– At Wrestling Dontaku 2024, TMDK defeated United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Callum Newman)

– At Dominion 2024, TMDK (Fujita, Sabre & Robbie Eagles) defeated Bullet Club (Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney & LJ Cleary)

– At the All Together Sapporo event, TMDK defeated Ulka Sasaki, Yu Owada & HAYATA

– At Destruction in Kobe 2024, TMDK (Fujita, Sabre & Ryohei Oiwa) defeated Just 5 Guys (SANADA, Taichi & TAKA Michinoku)

– At King Of Pro Wrestling 2024, TMDK defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi & BUSHI)

– At Royal Quest IV, Fujita defeated Michael Oku

– Fujita teamed with Robbie Eagles as ‘Ichiban Sweet Boys’ to win the 2024 Super Junior Tag League, defeating Catch 22 (Francesco Akira & TJP) in the final

– At Wrestle Kingdom 19, Ichiban Sweet Boys defeated Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA), Bullet Club (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) and Catch 22 (Francesco Akira & TJP) in a Ladder Match to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles

