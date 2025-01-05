Black Bart enters hospice care

Via Black Bart’s Facebook account:

This is Casper who always sits on the arm of Barts chair. As you can see he’s still sitting even though Barts not there. I wasn’t going to say anything yet but decided to let his people know he is on hospice. We appreciate the prayers and do wish them to continue but as I said before he is no longer taking the chemo and his cancer was stage 4 when diagnosed in 2022. For those of you wanting autographs, I’m sorry it’s too late for those. I will try to keep you fans updated but right now is a time for family and friends. His brothers in the business are considered family, I hope the rest of you understand. But immediate family comes first. The rest of you will be notified with updates as soon as the family is ready to give them. But don’t think we love you any less. Right now Bart is still hanging in there. We are keeping him comfortable and pain free. That’s all I can say for now. Much love to you all!!!

