The Rock acquires 96,557 shares of TKO stock

The Rock has acquired 96,557 shares of TKO stock in a new SEC filing today, worth $13.75 MILLION.

In total, The Rock owns a total of 289,673 shares in TKO stock, worth an estimated $41.25 MILLION as of press time.

2025’s music has begun. Set your intentions, move with humility, control the controllables and starve the negative noise. Mana is real. Happy & Healthy New Year to you and your families ‍ ❤️ and crush the f&$k outta your cheat meals pic.twitter.com/ecFeoBwQ5r — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 2, 2025

