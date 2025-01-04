The Rock acquires 96,557 shares of TKO stock
The Rock has acquired 96,557 shares of TKO stock in a new SEC filing today, worth $13.75 MILLION.
In total, The Rock owns a total of 289,673 shares in TKO stock, worth an estimated $41.25 MILLION as of press time.
2025’s music has begun.
Set your intentions, move with humility, control the controllables and starve the negative noise.
Mana is real.
Happy & Healthy New Year to you and your families ❤️
and crush the f&$k outta your cheat meals pic.twitter.com/ecFeoBwQ5r
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 2, 2025