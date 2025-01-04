The Rock acquires 96,557 shares of TKO stock

Jan 4, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

The Rock has acquired 96,557 shares of TKO stock in a new SEC filing today, worth $13.75 MILLION.

In total, The Rock owns a total of 289,673 shares in TKO stock, worth an estimated $41.25 MILLION as of press time.

