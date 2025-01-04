Natalya celebrates eighteen years with WWE

WWE superstar Natalya celebrated 18 years of wrestling full-time with WWE, marking the anniversary of signing her first contract. Reflecting on her journey, she highlighted competing with over 65 different women who helped her grow as a wrestler. Natalya expressed gratitude for every match and moment, calling it an opportunity to learn, grow, and connect with fans, describing her career as a story she couldn’t have asked to be better.

Today marks 18 years since I signed my first @wwe contract. 18 uninterrupted years of wrestling full time for @wwe. Being able to compete in the ring with over 65 different women, who have each made me a better wrestler in their own unique way. Every match and moment has been a… pic.twitter.com/glH5jqLP8o — Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 4, 2025

