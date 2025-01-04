Natalya celebrates eighteen years with WWE

Jan 4, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE superstar Natalya celebrated 18 years of wrestling full-time with WWE, marking the anniversary of signing her first contract. Reflecting on her journey, she highlighted competing with over 65 different women who helped her grow as a wrestler. Natalya expressed gratitude for every match and moment, calling it an opportunity to learn, grow, and connect with fans, describing her career as a story she couldn’t have asked to be better.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Brandi Rhodes

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal