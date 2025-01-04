Lita on a potential return, Charlotte training with Cassie Lee, tonight’s AEW Collision, more

Jan 4, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Speaking with Inside The Ropes, Lita spoke about her retirement and potential return to the ring with the WWE. She revealed that she’s happy with her last run and is content if she never wrestles again. However, Lita didn’t rule out a return to wrestling, saying that there’s “still something there” for her in the WWE. “I feel really happy and really at peace with what I’ve done. If I never step foot in the ring again, I’m good with that. But at the same time, my body feels really good. They’re doing such awesome stuff with the women now.”

– Charlotte Flair posted:

– Tonight’s AEW Collision card:

– Happy birthday to…

