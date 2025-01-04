LA Knight, Drew McIntyre and Tiffany Stratton notes

– LA Knight pitched a Idea for a stable during his time in NXT to be similar to Negan and The Saviors From the Walking Dead Series

(Source: Witty Whittier)

– Drew McIntyre tells Cee Hawk of The Ringer that he currently doesn’t care about the WWE World Title.

“I never thought it’d be a point in my career where I said, ‘Currently, I don’t care about the world title. I don’t care about my legacy like I used to, because inevitably, people are just going to forget. I got more of an emotional response from anybody [than] I’ve ever gotten in my entire career, be it on TV, online, to live crowds. It’s been an emotional roller coaster for Drew McIntyre this year, and in the end, that’s what our industry is all about, is making you feel.”

– WWE posted:

EXCLUSIVE: @tiffstrattonwwe returns from the ring and boasts about successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract to capture the WWE Women’s Championship with one simple phrase.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/gpekCRm5dG — WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2025

