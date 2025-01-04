Kenny Omega set to debut a new entrance

Jan 4, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Kenny Omega announced that he will debut a new entrance at Wrestle Dynasty in the Tokyo Dome, featuring a song composed by Masayoshi Soken (composer for Final Fantasy 14 and 16), with vocals by Jason Miller and a special contribution from Nobuo Uematsu.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Brandi Rhodes

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal