Kenny Omega set to debut a new entrance

– Kenny Omega announced that he will debut a new entrance at Wrestle Dynasty in the Tokyo Dome, featuring a song composed by Masayoshi Soken (composer for Final Fantasy 14 and 16), with vocals by Jason Miller and a special contribution from Nobuo Uematsu.

Before my return tomorrow, I want to announce that I'm debuting a new entrance at the Tokyo Dome. A new song created by the amazing Final Fantasy 14 & 16 composer Masayoshi Soken, with vocals by Jason Miller and a special voice by the legendary Nobuo Uematsu. I hope you enjoy. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 4, 2025

FULL CONFRONTATION BETWEEN KENNY OMEGA & GABE KIDD BEFORE THEIR MATCH AT WRESTLE DYNASTY. Kenny Omega pretty much challenged Gabe Kidd to back up his words… or stay below the likes of Jay White and Will Ospreay who tried before him and simply failed.

pic.twitter.com/EyI8kCstLN — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) January 3, 2025

