AEW donates $100,000 to organizations in Asheville, NC

All Elite Wrestling donated $100,000 this week to organizations on the frontlines of the Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in Asheville, North Carolina.

The company held Fight For The Fallen in the city to raise money to help those in need after the disastrous hurricane swept to city a few months ago.

In addition to the donation, AEW hosted many of the staff, families, and first responders who are providing resources locally.

The area is home to Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR and their friend and fellow AEW star Cope.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

