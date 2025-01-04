1/4/25 NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 results

Results from the Tokyo Dome

– Rambo match: Hirooki Goto defeats Alex Zayne and Great-O-Khan and Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Josh Barnett and KENTA and Oleg Boltin and SANADA and Satoshi Kojima and Taichi and Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma and Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano and YOSHI-HASHI and Yuji Nagata and Yujiro Takahashi

– Sweet Ichiban Boys defeated Intergalactic Jet Setters/Catch 2/2 and Bullet Club War Dogs to become IWGP Junior Tag Team Champions in a Tokyo Terror Ladder Match

– Mayu Iwatani defeated AZM to retain IWGP Women’s Championship

– El Phantasmo defeated Ren Narita/Jeff Cobb/Ryohei Oiwa to become NJPW World TV Champion

– Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Evil in a Lumberjack Death Match

– Konosuke Takeshita defeated Shingo Takagi becoming both Never Openweight & AEW Intercontinental Champions

– El Desperado defeated Douki via a Referee Stoppage to become the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion

– Yota Tsuji dfeated David Finlay to become IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion

– Tetsuya Naito defeated Hiromu Takahashi

– Zack Sabre Jr defeated Shota Umino to retain IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

