The New Year begins for the blue brand this evening, as WWE SmackDown goes down from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona with the first episode of 2025.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is Nia Jax (c) vs. Naomi for the WWE Women’s Title, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Andrade, The Usos & Sami Zayn vs. The Bloodline and much more.

The following are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, January 3, 2025.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 1/3/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” narrated by Paul “Triple H” Levesque kicks things off as always. Michael Cole then wishes us a Happy New Year and welcomes us to the first three-hour WWE SmackDown.

He sets up a recap video package from last week’s show of the drama between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens leading to a title ladder match at WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

Cody Rhodes & Drew McIntyre Kick Off This Week’s Show

Live inside the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ., we hear the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ theme song. After the pyro explosion, “The American Nightmare” emerges in a suit and tie with the Undisputed WWE Championship in his hands.

Rhodes talks about his neck issues and not being cleared to wrestle, and his ladder match against Owens in what he says is essentially a month away at Royal Rumble. As he continues talking, he is cut off by the sounds of Drew McIntyre’s theme.

“The Scottish Psychopath” comes to the ring and without saying a word, leans in and hugs Rhodes. He tells Rhodes he’s not here to hurt him, he’s here to help him. He says Cody isn’t on his list of victims. They go way back. He says Cody is the quarterback of the biggest era in WWE history, and he’s about to screw it all up.

Cody says he doesn’t believe McIntyre. He says he can feel the tension and how this situation is going to devolve. He asks if he wants to throw hands right now, they can do that. “Drew, come and get it!” Drew says as similar as they are, he’ll see the truth one day. He insists he’s not here to hurt him, but help him.

McIntyre begins walking off. He stops on the ring apron and says, “One more thing … you need to watch your back.” He hops off the ring apron and watches on as Kevin Owens hits the ring from behind and attacks Cody, focusing on his injured neck.

“The American Nightmare” works his way back up and starts fighting back. He puts the boots to Owens in the corner as a ton of officials swarm the ring and separate them into opposing corners. As they hold them back, Cody breaks free and the brawl continues. They are separated again and they drag Owens out of the ring.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Andrade

After some arrival shots of various WWE Superstars scheduled for action later on in tonight’s show, Cole and Corey Graves run down some of the action still to come. We then head to our first commercial break of the evening.

When we return, Shinsuke Nakamura’s new theme hits and out comes the WWE United States Champion to kick off this week’s show in the ring with the first match of the evening.

His theme dies down and then the entrance tune for his advertised opponent for tonight, Andrade, hits. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. “The King of Strong Style” immediately swarms Andrade, but Andrade fights back and knocks him out of the ring.

Andrade heads to the middle rope and hits a huge moonsault to Nakamura on the floor. He plays to the crowd afterwards as Cole talks us into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues in our opening contest.

When we return, we see some more back-and-forth action. Nakamura exposes the turnbuckle by removing the protective cover, but Andrade ends up sending him into it instead for a close two-count. Andrade goes for a moonsault but lands on his feet. He hits an immediate standing moonsault for a super close two-count.

Nakamura takes over from that point on. This time he sends Andrade into the exposed steel in the corner with authority. He stalks him afterwards and charges at him, connecting with his Kinshasa finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

LA Knight Gains Small Measure Of Revenge On Shinsuke Nakamura

Once the match wraps up, we hear the familiar sounds of the theme music for LA Knight. “The Mega Star” hits the ring and beats down the man who took his U.S. title. He goes for the BFT, but Nakamura slides out of the ring and retreats to the back.

Knight gets on the mic and says things get crazy when you steal his title. He says this is going to continue until he gets back what is rightfully his. “YEAH!”

Backstage With Pretty Deadly, Apollo Crews & Legado Del Fantasma

Pretty Deadly catches up with Apollo Crews backstage. They remind him that “snitches get stitches.” Crews said everyone already knew they were being liars. Up walks Santos Escobar with Legado Del Fantasma. He calls Pretty Deadly liars but says do it to their face next time.

They manhandle the duo, which brings SmackDown General Manager to the scene to break things up. He informs Pretty Deadly they need to have a little chat. We head to another commercial break on that note.

Michin vs. Piper Niven

When the show returns, we see Nick Aldis talking with Pretty Deadly. This leads us back into the arena, where Michin’s theme hits. She makes her way to the ring for our next match of the show.

Chelsea Green’s entrance tune hits next and out she comes dressed in red, white and blue accompanying Piper Niven to the ring. She remains at ringside. The bell sounds and off we go.

After some back-and-forth action, we head to a mid-match commercial break with Niven in the offensive lead. When we return, Michin goes for Eat DeFeat, but Niven blocks it. Niven hits a Piper Driver for a close two-count. Michin fights back, hits Eat DeFeat and wins. She taunts Green afterwards.

Winner: Michin

Paul Heyman Confronted By Solo Sikoa

Once the women’s singles bout wraps up, the camera shot shifts to the entrance of the Footprint Center. We see a familiar face strutting like only he can. He marches through the metal detector and looks ready to talk.

Paul Heyman is coming up next. We head to another commercial break on that note. When we return, Cole and Graves plug NXT New Year’s Evil and then introduce a Naomi video package promoting her title tilt against Nia Jax tonight.

When that wraps up, we return inside the arena where Paul Heyman is standing in the ring. He says he wanted to come here before Tribal Combat on Monday at the WWE Raw on Netflix debut to set the record straight.

As he continues to talk, he is cut off by Solo Sikoa’s theme. Sikoa tells Heyman he needs someone he can trust hold the Ola Fala during his Tribal Combat showdown against Roman Reigns at the WWE Raw on Netflix debut. He says when he wins, Reigns will have to acknowledge him, and he’ll own Heyman.

WWE Tag-Team Championships

DIY (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns

A video package with Motor City Machine Guns airs talking about Johnny Gargano turning on them. After it wraps up, the reigning WWE Tag-Team Champions DIY make their way out. Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa settle inside the squared circle.

As they do, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, DIY are in the ring awaiting the arrival of their opposition. Motor City Machine Guns (MCMG) make their way out. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin settle in the ring.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first of two championship contests scheduled for tonight’s three-hour show. Sabin and Ciampa kick things off for their respective teams. Ciampa takes the early offensive lead. Sabin starts to fight back and take over.

MCMG hit the ring along with DIY and all four men brawl. Sabin and Shelley send Ciampa and Gargano to the floor, and then Sabin hits a slingshot dive through the ropes to splash onto both DIY members at ringside. Afterwards, we head into a mid-match commercial break as this title tilt continues.

When the show returns, Ciampa is in the offensive lead, working over Sabin in the ring until Sabin hits a big dropkick that buys him some time. He makes the tag, as does Ciampa. Shelley takes the hot tag and comes into the beating down Gargano, and even knocking Ciampa onto the floor.

As the action continues, the MCMG get close to picking up the win and regaining their titles until Pretty Deadly hit the ring. As a result, DIY leave with their titles in tact as planned. MCMG get the win via DQ, but no titles for their efforts.

Winners via Disqualification: Motor City Machine Guns

WWE Women’s Championship

Nia Jax (c) vs. Naomi

Backstage, Nia Jax is complaining to Candice LeRae ahead of her scheduled WWE Women’s Championship defense against Naomi on tonight’s show. Cole and Graves also remind us that The Usos & Sami Zayn will battle The New Bloodline also later in the evening. We head to another commercial break.

When we return, we see Sami Zayn confronted by Carmelo Hayes backstage. The Usos come up and Hayes walks off with the three Usos clowning him. The Usos jokingly tell Zayn he needs to cut his hair as he walks off. They bump shoulder first into Kevin Owens as he walks by. Owens tells Jey he needs to watch his back. Jey turns and sees Jimmy.

Nick Aldis and Cody Rhodes are shown talking. Aldis tells Cody he’s to stay away from physicality until his title defense in the ladder match against Owens at WWE Royal Rumble. Rhodes appreciates this, but insists he’s dropping Owens if he sees him “on sight.”

Inside the arena, Naomi’s theme hits and the WWE Universe “Feels the GLOW” as she heads to the ring for her big championship opportunity. As she settles inside the ring, the show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break.

