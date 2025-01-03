Two title matches announced for TNA Genesis

– As announced last night on TNA Impact…

BREAKING: @TheMooseNation will defend the TNA X Division Championship against @The_Ace_Austin at #TNAGenesis from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas on January 19. Get tickets at https://t.co/zTMPjdYHK8! pic.twitter.com/1h5pJMJwAp — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 3, 2025

BREAKING: @MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND will defend the TNA World Tag Team Championships against @TheTreyMiguel and @ZacharyWentz at #TNAGenesis from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas on January 19. Get tickets at https://t.co/zTMPjdYHK8! pic.twitter.com/fTizj7uYFe — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 3, 2025

– TNA also announced…

Tickets for #TNASacrifice at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas on March 14 followed by #TNAiMPACT the next day are ON SALE NOW! Tickets and details: https://t.co/fMqM4XytAa pic.twitter.com/Ni2406Eyqs — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 2, 2025

