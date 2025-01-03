Seven locations for Raw, Smackdown, and NXT on road to WrestleMania announced

WWE today announced the location of seven upcoming Raw, Smackdown, and NXT shows on the road to WrestleMania.

NXT on January 28 will be live from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Raw on February 24 will be from the Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio, and that is followed by a live Smackdown from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada later that week on February 28.

On March 3, Raw will be live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York and a week later it’s back to Madison Square Garden in New York City for the March 10 Raw.

The April 4 Smackdown will take place from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, and the final Raw before WrestleMania on April 14 will be at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

