New creative direction reportedly for Smackdown, JBL tells a McMahon/Cole story

– Dr. Chris Featherstone has reported via X that WWE will use the 3-hour format to help showcase talent that have been underutilized:

I was informed that internally, a major focus will be to showcase more underutilized talent on the program. As I previously reported, Blair Davenport has been a name discussed for more television time and will “be off and running” with the new format.

– While speaking on the “Something To Wrestle With” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer John Layfield (JBL) commented on words that Vince McMahon didn’t want WWE announcers to use…

“Vince didn’t like a lot of things like ‘very.’ You’re very happy. ‘Learn English. Say ecstatic.’ Vince didn’t like ‘that.’ He thought it sounded redneck-ish or stupid. He wanted better words. He wanted a more sophisticated commentary than that. He hated the word ‘that. That arm.’ That is no no. ‘The arm’ or ‘right arm.’ Vince hated the term ‘that’ and ‘the.’”

“We were coming off air and we did the old Von Erich cage door finish where he slams the door on the guy’s head. Something like that. Michael (Cole) had the best notes and he would read those notes. He was so good and so professional. Michael is going over the finish, promoting Raw or something coming up. Michael is about seven seconds from being off air. He said, ‘Everything was going fine until he hit him with that door.’ You hear this baritone billionaire freaking erupt. I mean, erupt. We’re seven seconds from going off air. Vince had this wonderful pay-per-view and he’s so happy until Michael says ‘that door.’ Vince goes, ‘Michael, did you go to Syracuse, you illiterate son of a bitch. It’s f*-king the door! Not that door!’ Michael is trying to go off air and Vince is yelling at him about ‘that door’ and ‘the door.’ It was one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen. Michael read the whole thing like Vince wasn’t even there. It was tremendous.”

(quotes: Jeremy Lambert)

