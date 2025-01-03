Name change in AEW, update on NXT Level Up, title change in Japan, and NJPW contract set to expire

– WWE NXT Level Up is reportedly being replaced by ‘NXT Evolve’, which will be a Gabe Sapolsky project taped for TV/streaming. It’s expected to debut in a few months, featuring developmental talent who aren’t regularly featured on NXT TV.

(source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

– Fightful Select has learned that David Finlay’s contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling is set to expire soon.

– Adam Copeland name has been officially changed on the AEW Roster page to Cope.

– Utami Hayashishita defeated Sareee and is the new Marigold World Champion.

Utami Hayashishita got the pin on Sareee to end her reign and become the NEW Marigold World Champion!#pw_mgpic.twitter.com/38eGs6pld1 — meraWRESTLING (@meraWRESTLING) January 3, 2025

