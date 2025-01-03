Name change in AEW, update on NXT Level Up, title change in Japan, and NJPW contract set to expire

Jan 3, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE NXT Level Up is reportedly being replaced by ‘NXT Evolve’, which will be a Gabe Sapolsky project taped for TV/streaming. It’s expected to debut in a few months, featuring developmental talent who aren’t regularly featured on NXT TV.

(source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

– Fightful Select has learned that David Finlay’s contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling is set to expire soon.

Adam Copeland name has been officially changed on the AEW Roster page to Cope.

– Utami Hayashishita defeated Sareee and is the new Marigold World Champion.

