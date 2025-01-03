Fenix posts cryptic message, Cardona headed to Calgary, Shirakawa and Mone photo

Jan 3, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Just announced:

– AEW star Rey Fenix has returned to social media to post the following cryptic message:

La última reencarnación vencerá a el mal desde el interior.
The last reincarnation will defeat the devil from within.

– Mina Shirakawa & Mercedes Mone at the press conference at Wrestle Kingdom…

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Lady Bird

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal