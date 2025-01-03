Fenix posts cryptic message, Cardona headed to Calgary, Shirakawa and Mone photo

– Just announced:

MATT CARDONA COMES TO CALGARY MATT CARDONA makes his Top Talent Wrestling debut in Calgary at the historic Palace Theatre on Friday, March 7th! ALL AGES EVENT

Tickets ON SALE NOW! Friday, March 7th

The Palace Theatre | Calgary

https://t.co/yZdy7p1sDt pic.twitter.com/3zjSAPha0a — Top Talent Wrestling (@TopTalentBrand) January 3, 2025

– AEW star Rey Fenix has returned to social media to post the following cryptic message:

La última reencarnación vencerá a el mal desde el interior.

️

The last reincarnation will defeat the devil from within. pic.twitter.com/znCouhu947 — REY FENIXMexaKing (@ReyFenixMx) January 3, 2025

La última reencarnación vencerá a el mal desde el interior.

The last reincarnation will defeat the devil from within.

– Mina Shirakawa & Mercedes Mone at the press conference at Wrestle Kingdom…

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

