WWE switching up ring announcers, Russo on the current state of “The Bloodline”

– WWE is set to make a huge change to the announcers for RAW and SmackDown. Lilian Garcia is set to head to SmackDown on Friday night’s, while Alicia Taylor will be making the move to RAW on Netflix on Monday Night’s.

– While a recent interview with The Hannibal TV, former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo compared that current state of The Bloodline to the waning days of the nWo.

He said, “People got sick of it [the nWo], they got tired of seeing it,” Russo said, reflecting on how WCW’s flagship group fell out of favor with fans. According to Russo, WWE’s Bloodline is following a similar path. “This Bloodline storyline, wash, rinse, repeat, every single freaking week. I am so bored and I am so tired of it,” he declared. The outspoken wrestling veteran added that if he wasn’t being paid to watch WWE programming, he wouldn’t bother tuning in at all.

