Mercedes Moné expresses gratitude toward Sports Illustrated

Mercedes Moné expressed immense gratitude toward Sports Illustrated for recognizing three of her matches among the top ten best women’s wrestling matches of 2024, including the honor of having the number-one match of the year. Reflecting on the recognition, she stated, “I go into all my PPV matches with one goal: to be the best match of my life. I don’t know if I ever succeed, but it is my goal.” She described the acknowledgment as especially meaningful, saying, “To have Sports Illustrated, the top sports magazine in the world that I would see at my cousin’s as a little girl, credit me and my opponents this way was an amazing way to end the year.”

Mercedes credited her opponents—Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, and Hazuki—for their roles in achieving this recognition. “None of those matches would rank were it not for them. Each was equal to or greater than me on those nights. They helped me shine, and I hope I did the same for them and their careers as per the goal,” she remarked.

She also appreciated the diversity and representation on the list, saying, “It’s nice to see women from other promotions get the credit they deserve.” Moné praised her fellow honorees, including Toni Storm, Mariah May, Iyo Sky, and Bayley, noting their rightful acknowledgment alongside other talented women. Looking ahead, she expressed hope for continued progress, stating, “I hope this group and others can do more of the same in 2025.”

Concluding her reflection, Moné extended her gratitude once more: “Meanwhile, thank you again, Sports Illustrated.”

Source: Moné Mag Volume 3, Issue #30

