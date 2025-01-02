Large amount of WWE content available on Netflix on day one

Netflix has started uploading WWE content on their streaming service with several premium live events and weekly television shows already available for watching.

As of day one, the premium live events are all available for viewing including WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and all the other shows. Some are still listing coming soon and some only show up if you search “WW” instead of “WWE” in an apparent bug.

Also, many episodes of Raw, Smackdown, and NXT episodes are also available to stream although not the whole catalog is available.

The above content is available only for international subscribers.

For those in the United States, Raw Vault, Raw is Netflix, Superstar Profiles, Best of Raw 2024, WWE Top 10, Road to WrestleMania, Legends Profiles, and Raw Classics are all available for streaming. These are also available for international viewers.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

